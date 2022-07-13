Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
July 13, 2022
July 13, 2022 2:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Police use tear gas to disperse the protesters who stormed the compound of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office, demanding his resignation after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country amid economic crisis in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
2
A man stands as sea water enters a food stall on the Arabian Sea coast during high tide in Mumbai, India.
3
Construction union workers protest in support of striking teachers, outside the National Assembly in Panama City, Panama.
4
Stephen Ayres (L), who has pleaded guilty to entering the Capitol illegally on January 6, talks to U.S. Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn (R) at the conclusion of a full committee hearing on "the January 6th Investigation," on Capitol Hill, July 12, 2022, in Washington, D.C.
July 13, 2022
