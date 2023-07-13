Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A view of damage by wildfires in Grebastica, Croatia.
2 Brazil's NGO "Rio de Paz" place mannequins representing missing people on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3 An interior view shows an apartment inside a residential building damaged during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4 Female Ukrainian cadets, wearing new military uniforms designed specially for women, attend the "Uniform matters" event on the outskirts of Kyiv, July 12, 2023.

