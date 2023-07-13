Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 13, 2023
July 13, 2023 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A view of damage by wildfires in Grebastica, Croatia.
2
Brazil's NGO "Rio de Paz" place mannequins representing missing people on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
3
An interior view shows an apartment inside a residential building damaged during a Russian drone strike, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
4
Female Ukrainian cadets, wearing new military uniforms designed specially for women, attend the "Uniform matters" event on the outskirts of Kyiv, July 12, 2023.
July 13, 2023
