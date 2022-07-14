Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
July 14, 2022
July 14, 2022 2:08 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Firefighters remove rubbles out of a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine.
2
Special force soldiers patrol a road that leads to the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Protesters began to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.
3
French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) releases smoke in the colors of the French flag as they perform a fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.
4
Laborers carry sacks of onions in a flooded market after a heavy rain shower in Lahore, Pakistan.
July 14, 2022
