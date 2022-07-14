Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 14, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Firefighters remove rubbles out of a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine.
1 Firefighters remove rubbles out of a damaged building following a Russian airstrike in the city of Vinnytsia, west-central Ukraine.
Special force soldiers patrol a road that leads to the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Protesters began to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.
2 Special force soldiers patrol a road that leads to the parliament in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Protesters began to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the Parliament, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo.
French elite acrobatic flying team &quot;Patrouille de France&quot; (PAF) releases smoke in the colors of the French flag as they perform a fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.
3 French elite acrobatic flying team "Patrouille de France" (PAF) releases smoke in the colors of the French flag as they perform a fly-over during the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris.
Laborers carry sacks of onions in a flooded market after a heavy rain shower in Lahore, Pakistan.
4 Laborers carry sacks of onions in a flooded market after a heavy rain shower in Lahore, Pakistan.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG