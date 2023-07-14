Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023 2:40 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, center, boards a bus with guild members traveling to picket lines in Los Angeles, California. Tens of thousands of Hollywood actors went on strike, effectively bringing the giant movie and television business to a halt as they joined writers in the first industry-wide walkout in 63 years.
2
National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel distribute relief material to flood-affected people stuck in a low-lying area around the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India.
3
French troops prepare for the Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue, with the Arc de Triomphe seen in the background, in Paris.
4
Serbia's Novak Djokovic lays on the court after slipping against Italy's Jannik Sinner in a men's singles semifinal match on day 12 of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London. Djokovic went on to win the match.
July 14, 2023
