Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 15, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
French players throw their head coach Didier Deschamps into the air to celebrate at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2.
1 French players throw their head coach Didier Deschamps into the air to celebrate at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2.
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
2 French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
Hindu devotees participate in the annual festival of Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmadabad, India.
3 Hindu devotees participate in the annual festival of Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmadabad, India.
A 12-meter installation depicting a whale, made up of five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean, is displayed in Brugges, Belgium, July 14, 2018 for the 2018 Bruges Triennial.
4 A 12-meter installation depicting a whale, made up of five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean, is displayed in Brugges, Belgium, July 14, 2018 for the 2018 Bruges Triennial.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG