Day in Photos
July 15, 2018
July 15, 2018 1:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
French players throw their head coach Didier Deschamps into the air to celebrate at the end of the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia. France won its second World Cup title by beating Croatia 4-2.
2
French President Emmanuel Macron celebrates during the final match between France and Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.
3
Hindu devotees participate in the annual festival of Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmadabad, India.
4
A 12-meter installation depicting a whale, made up of five tons of plastic waste pulled out of the Pacific Ocean, is displayed in Brugges, Belgium, July 14, 2018 for the 2018 Bruges Triennial.
