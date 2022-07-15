Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 15, 2022
July 15, 2022 2:39 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A stroller is seen lying on the ground after Russian missiles strike Vinnytsia, in central Ukraine, killing at least 20 people including three children, in this video grab taken from AFPTV footage July 14, 2022, and released July 15, 2022.
2
A giant screen shows news footage of Chinese President Xi Jinping visiting Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, at a shopping center, in Beijing, China.
3
Sheep graze as a wildfire rages on during the second heat wave of the year in the vicinity of Guadapero, Spain.
4
A police officer removes glue from the hand of a Letzte Generation (Last Generation) activist that reads "save oil instead of drill oil," blocking a road under the slogan "Let's stop the fossil madness!" for an end to fossil fuels and against oil drilling in the North Sea, in Berlin, Germany.
July 15, 2022
