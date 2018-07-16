Accessibility links

16 July, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Fans greet France&#39;s national football team players as they celebrate on the roof of a bus while they parade down the Champs-Elysee avenue in Paris, after winning the Russia 2018 World Cup final football match.
U.S. President Donald Trump receives a football from Russian President Vladimir Putin during their joint news conference after their meeting in Helsinki, Finland.
A man inspects his house during high tide at the sea front in Mumbai, India, July 15, 2018.
A plane battling the Ferguson Fire passes the setting sun in unincorporated Mariposa County in California, near Yosemite National Park, July 15, 2018.
