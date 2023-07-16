Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 16, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Migrants from sub-Saharan African countries who claim to have been abandoned in the desert by Tunisian authorities without water or shelter, sit in an uninhabited area near Libya&#39;s border town of Al-Assah.
1 Migrants from sub-Saharan African countries who claim to have been abandoned in the desert by Tunisian authorities without water or shelter, sit in an uninhabited area near Libya's border town of Al-Assah.
Teenagers attend a military training conducted by members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps in Lviv region, Ukraine.
2 Teenagers attend a military training conducted by members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps in Lviv region, Ukraine.
South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju.
3 South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju.
Spectators watch the men&#39;s singles final between Spain&#39;s Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia&#39;s Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
4 Spectators watch the men's singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG