Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 16, 2023
July 16, 2023 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Migrants from sub-Saharan African countries who claim to have been abandoned in the desert by Tunisian authorities without water or shelter, sit in an uninhabited area near Libya's border town of Al-Assah.
2
Teenagers attend a military training conducted by members of the Ukrainian Volunteer Corps in Lviv region, Ukraine.
3
South Korean rescue workers search for missing persons near a bus along a deluged road leading to an underground tunnel where some 15 cars were trapped in flood waters after heavy rains in Cheongju.
4
Spectators watch the men's singles final between Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.
July 16, 2023
