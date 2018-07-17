Accessibility links

July 17, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the non-governmental Anti-Corruption Action Centre, reacts after he was splashed with brilliant green substance during a rally in front of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in Kiev, Ukraine July 17, 2018.
2 An employee works next to molten iron at a steel mill of Dongbei Special Steel in Dalian, Liaoning province, China.
3 A crew member of NGO Proactiva Open Arms rescue boat embraces an African migrant in central Mediterranean Sea.
4 Nico Eckl (R), lookalike of Ed Sheeran poses next to a wax figure of musician the singer in the Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, Germany.

