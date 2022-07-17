Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 17, 2022
July 17, 2022 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload a of Starlink satellites for a high-speed low earth orbit internet constellation, lifts off from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2
People walk past damaged school buses that were set on fire by a mob in the school campus after a female student's death in Kallakurichi district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India.
3
A local resident, Raisa Kuval, 82, reacts next to a damaged building partially destroyed after a shelling in the city of Chuguiv, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 16, 2022.
4
Indigenous leader Maximo Wassu says a prayer accompanied by Beatriz Matos, left, the wife of the late Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, and Alessandra Sampaio, right, the widow of British journalist Dom Phillips, during a service in honor of Phillips and Pereira who were killed in the Amazon region, at the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2022.
Load more
July 17, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 15, 2022
Day in Photos
July 14, 2022
Day in Photos
July 13, 2022
Day in Photos
July 12, 2022
Day in Photos
July 11, 2022
Day in Photos
July 10, 2022
Day in Photos
July 8, 2022
Day in Photos
July 7, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG