July 17, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, with a payload a of Starlink satellites for a high-speed low earth orbit internet constellation, lifts off from launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Cape Canaveral, Florida.
2 People walk past damaged school buses that were set on fire by a mob in the school campus after a female student's death in Kallakurichi district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India.
3 A local resident, Raisa Kuval, 82, reacts next to a damaged building partially destroyed after a shelling in the city of Chuguiv, east of Kharkiv, Ukraine, July 16, 2022.
4 Indigenous leader Maximo Wassu says a prayer accompanied by Beatriz Matos, left, the wife of the late Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, and Alessandra Sampaio, right, the widow of British journalist Dom Phillips, during a service in honor of Phillips and Pereira who were killed in the Amazon region, at the Cathedral in Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 16, 2022.

