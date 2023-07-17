Accessibility links

July 17, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Wildfire engulfs a house in the settlement of Irini, near the resort town of Loutraki, some 80 kilometers east of Athens, Greece.
Picketers carry signs outside NBC in Rockefeller Center in New York. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions.
United States Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power plays with famous Ukrainian detection dog Patron before a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Munni Devi cleans the mud from the entrance of her house as flood water recedes from a residential area caused by overflowing of the river Yamuna following heavy rains, in New Delhi, India.
