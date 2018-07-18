Accessibility links
Day in Photos
July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018 2:49 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A one-year old Red Panda sits in the trees at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales, United Kingdom.
2
Coach Ekkapol Janthawong, left, and the 12 boys pay their respect and thanks as they hold a portrait of Saman Gunan, the retired Thai SEAL diver who died during their rescue attempt, during a press conference in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.
3
Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India.
4
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018.
