Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 18, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
A one-year old Red Panda sits in the trees at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales, United Kingdom.
1 A one-year old Red Panda sits in the trees at the Manor Wildlife Park, St Florence, near Tenby in Wales, United Kingdom.
Coach Ekkapol Janthawong, left, and the 12 boys pay their respect and thanks as they hold a portrait of Saman Gunan, the retired Thai SEAL diver who died during their rescue attempt, during a press conference in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.
2 Coach Ekkapol Janthawong, left, and the 12 boys pay their respect and thanks as they hold a portrait of Saman Gunan, the retired Thai SEAL diver who died during their rescue attempt, during a press conference in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.
Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela&#39;s 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India.
3 Children light candles beside a painting commemorating South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela's 100th birth anniversary at an art school in Mumbai, India.
Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018.
4 Ashrita Furman, who holds more Guinness World Records than anyone, attempts to set a new record for slicing the most watermelons in half on his own stomach in one minute in New York City, July 17, 2018.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG