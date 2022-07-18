Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
July 18, 2022
July 18, 2022 2:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A police officer gives water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London.
2
Relatives mourn at the coffin of a soldier, codename Fanat, killed by the Russian troops in a battle, during a ceremony at St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
3
A law enforcement officer attaches a crime scene tape to a shopping cart after a shooting at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana, July 17, 2022.
4
A view shows a fire reaching a wheat field near Tabara, Zamora, on the second heatwave of the year, in Spain.
July 18, 2022
