Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 18, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A police officer gives water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London.
1 A police officer gives water to a British soldier on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace, during hot weather in London.
Relatives mourn at the coffin of a soldier, codename Fanat, killed by the Russian troops in a battle, during a ceremony at St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 Relatives mourn at the coffin of a soldier, codename Fanat, killed by the Russian troops in a battle, during a ceremony at St. Michael cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A law enforcement officer attaches a crime scene tape to a shopping cart after a shooting at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana, July 17, 2022.
3 A law enforcement officer attaches a crime scene tape to a shopping cart after a shooting at a mall in the Indianapolis suburb of Greenwood, Indiana, July 17, 2022.
A view shows a fire reaching a wheat field near Tabara, Zamora, on the second heatwave of the year, in Spain.
4 A view shows a fire reaching a wheat field near Tabara, Zamora, on the second heatwave of the year, in Spain.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG