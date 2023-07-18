Accessibility links

July 18, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A police officer washes his face as protesters gather near the Turkish Embassy during a demonstration against cutting Iraq&#39;s water supply, in Baghdad.
People watch a wildfire in Mandra west of Athens, Greece.
A person cools off at the Piazza del Popolo in Rome during a heatwave across Italy as temperatures are expected to rise further in the coming days.
Stage winner and overall leader Denmark&#39;s Jonas Vingegaard strains during the sixteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race, an individual time trial over 22.5 kilometers (14 miles) with start in Passy and finish in Combloux, France.&nbsp;
