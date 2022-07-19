Accessibility links

July 19, 2022


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Runners compete during the men&#39;s 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
A boy refreshes himself in a fountain during hot weather as a heatwave hits Europe, in Brussels, Belgium.
A police officer helps an elderly woman leave her flat in a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
Protesters shout slogans demanding acting president and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
