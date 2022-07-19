Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 19, 2022
July 19, 2022 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Runners compete during the men's 3000-meter steeplechase final at the World Athletics Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
2
A boy refreshes himself in a fountain during hot weather as a heatwave hits Europe, in Brussels, Belgium.
3
A police officer helps an elderly woman leave her flat in a residential building damaged by a Russian military strike in Kramatorsk, in Donetsk region, Ukraine.
4
Protesters shout slogans demanding acting president and prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe resign in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
July 19, 2022
