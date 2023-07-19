Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, holds up his ID card at parliament after Thailand's Constitutional Court ordered his temporary suspension from the parliament, on the day of the second vote for a new prime minister, in Bangkok.
Supporters of the Move Forward Party gather at Democracy Monument during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand. Thailand's Constitutional Court has suspended the party's leader Pita Limjaroenrat, a candidate to become prime minister, from his duties as a member of Parliament pending its ruling on whether he violated an election law.
A fireman runs away from blazes as he tries to control a wildfire in New Peramos, near Athens, Greece. Firefighters battled blazes in parts of Greece and the Canary Islands, while Spain issued heat alerts and some children in Italy's Sardinia were told to stay away from sports.
Women carry a supporter of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga, who was shot during an anti-government protest against the imposition of tax hikes by the government, in Mathare settlement in Nairobi.
July 19, 2023
