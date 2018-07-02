July 2, 2018

3 Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, center, holds her son Pedro, left, as she is reunited with her daughter Janne, right, at Miami International Airport, July 1, 2018, in Miami, Florida. Martin crossed the border into the United States from Mexico in May with her son, fleeing violence in Guatemala. Her husband crossed two weeks later with their 7-year-old daughter Janne. All were caught by the Border Patrol, and were separated. Her daughter was released from a child welfare agency in Michigan.