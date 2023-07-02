Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 2, 2023
July 02, 2023 1:38 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
L'Hay-les-Roses mayor Vincent Jeanbrun reacts at the city hall in L'Hay-les-Roses, where his home was ram-raided and set alight, while his wife and children were asleep inside, during the unrest, following the death of Nahel, a 17-year-old teenager killed by a French police officer in Nanterre during a traffic stop, in L'Hay-les-Roses near Paris, France.
2
The peloton competes during stage 2of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain.
3
Victor Lafay of France crosses the finish line to win the second stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain.
4
Spectators attempt to catch rattle clackers during stage 2 of the Tour de France cycling race over 209 kilometers (130 miles) with start in Vitoria Gasteiz and finish in San Sebastian, Spain.
July 2, 2023
