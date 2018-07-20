Accessibility links

July 20, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Evangeline Garcia paddles a boat-load of piglets to safety at a flooded village in Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. Southwest monsoon rains brought about by a tropical storm continue to flood parts of the metropolitan and provinces causing school and work suspensions
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5 kilometers (105.3 miles) with start in Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Valence, France.
The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, in Toulouse, southern France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The flight will kick off a 10-month flight test certification campaign leading to planned service entry in 2019.
This photo taken on July 16, 2018 shows volunteers sorting out plastic bottles at a recycling centre run by a non-profit Buddhist organisation in Taipei. Taiwan started recycling plastic more than a decade ago and today it boasts more than 70 percent recycling rates, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.
