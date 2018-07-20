Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
18:05 - 18:30
The President Clarifies Statement About Russian Meddling
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
16:00 - 17:00
LIVE
African Beat
Upcoming
17:00 - 18:00
Music Time in Africa
18:00 - 18:05
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
19:00 - 19:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
African Beat
African Beat
VOA1 – The Hits
Day in Photos
July 20, 2018
July 20, 2018 2:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Evangeline Garcia paddles a boat-load of piglets to safety at a flooded village in Quezon city, metropolitan Manila, Philippines. Southwest monsoon rains brought about by a tropical storm continue to flood parts of the metropolitan and provinces causing school and work suspensions
2
The pack passes a field with sunflowers during the thirteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 169.5 kilometers (105.3 miles) with start in Bourg d'Oisans and finish in Valence, France.
3
The engineers wave from the deck of the Airbus BelugaXL after successfully completing its first flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, in Toulouse, southern France, Thursday, July 19, 2018. The flight will kick off a 10-month flight test certification campaign leading to planned service entry in 2019.
4
This photo taken on July 16, 2018 shows volunteers sorting out plastic bottles at a recycling centre run by a non-profit Buddhist organisation in Taipei. Taiwan started recycling plastic more than a decade ago and today it boasts more than 70 percent recycling rates, according to the Environmental Protection Administration.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 20, 2018
Day in Photos
July 19, 2018
Day in Photos
July 18, 2018
US Politics
July 17, 2018
Day in Photos
16 July, 2018
Day in Photos
July 15, 2018
Day in Photos
July 13, 2018
Day in Photos
July 12, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments