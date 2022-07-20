Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 20, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece.
1 A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece.
A father says goodbye to a cat and a daughter as they boards a train to Dnipro and Lviv, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine.
2 A father says goodbye to a cat and a daughter as they boards a train to Dnipro and Lviv, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine.
A supporter celebrates after Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution, amid the country&#39;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
3 A supporter celebrates after Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Trees and vegetation burn in a fire that broke out in the Monts d&#39;Arree in Brasparts, in Brittany, France, July 19, 2022.
4 Trees and vegetation burn in a fire that broke out in the Monts d'Arree in Brasparts, in Brittany, France, July 19, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG