Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 20, 2022
July 20, 2022 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A firefighter tries to extinguish the flames during a wildfire near Megara town, west of Athens, Greece.
2
A father says goodbye to a cat and a daughter as they boards a train to Dnipro and Lviv, in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, during an evacuation effort from war-affected areas of eastern Ukraine.
3
A supporter celebrates after Ranil Wickremesinghe has been elected as the Eighth Executive President under the Constitution, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
4
Trees and vegetation burn in a fire that broke out in the Monts d'Arree in Brasparts, in Brittany, France, July 19, 2022.
