Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 20, 2023
July 20, 2023 1:53 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India.
2
Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
3
A woman walks under a shading device to fight excessive heat on a downtown shopping street in Rennes, western France, as Europe is hit by a major heatwave.
4
Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
