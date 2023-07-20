Accessibility links

July 20, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A woman whose family members are trapped under rubble wails after a landslide washed away houses in Raigad district, western Maharashtra state, India.
2 Demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to overhaul the judicial system, in Tel Aviv, Israel.
3 A woman walks under a shading device to fight excessive heat on a downtown shopping street in Rennes, western France, as Europe is hit by a major heatwave.
4 Rescuers work at a site of a residential building heavily damaged by a Russian missile attack in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

