Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 21, 2023
July 21, 2023 2:10 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A farm storage building is seen heavily damaged after a Russian attack in Odesa region, Ukraine. A missile barrage injured two people, damaged equipment and destroyed 100 metric tons of peas and 20 metric tons of barley, regional Gov. Oleh Kiper said.
A protester walks amid smoke as supporters of Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance, demonstrate against the imposition of tax hikes by the government in Nairobi, Kenya.
Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr take part in a protest after the embassy was stormed and set on fire ahead of an expected Koran burning in Stockholm, in Baghdad, Iraq.
Igor Girkin (Strelkov), the former top military commander of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and nationalist blogger, detained earlier Friday and accused of extremism, sits inside a glass defendants' cage during a hearing to consider a request on his pre-trial arrest in Moscow.
