Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:05 - 15:30
Ethiopia and Eritrea Normalize Relations
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
14:00 - 15:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:05
VOA Newscasts
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
July 22, 2018
July 22, 2018 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
Alphorn blowers perform an ensemble piece on the last day of the Alphorn International Festival on the alp of Tracouet in Nendaz, southern Switzerland.
2
A dancer performs the whirling Dance of the Zancos on Saint Mary Magdalene's feast day in Anguiano, Spain.
3
Athletes compete during the Diamond League women's 100m hurdles final at the London Stadium.
4
People drink beer from fish bowls at a beer drinking competition in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, July 21,2018.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 22, 2018
Day in Photos
July 20, 2018
Day in Photos
July 19, 2018
Day in Photos
July 18, 2018
US Politics
July 17, 2018
Day in Photos
16 July, 2018
Day in Photos
July 15, 2018
Day in Photos
July 13, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments