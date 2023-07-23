Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 23, 2023
July 23, 2023 1:25 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Young people jump into the water to cool down on a sweltering hot day at the Mediterranean Sea in Beirut, Lebanon.
2
A man cools off with a mist dispenser set up on al-Jumhuriya street in central Baghdad, Iraq, amid soaring temperatures.
3
Church personnel inspect damages inside the Odesa Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, Ukraine, following Russian missile attacks.
4
Water flows through a washed-out culvert on the main CN Rail line which leads to the port of Halifax, after the heaviest rain hit the Atlantic Canadian province of Nova Scotia in more than 50 years triggered floods, in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada.
July 23, 2023
