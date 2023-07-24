Accessibility links
Day in Photos
July 24, 2023
July 24, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A fireman rescues a cat and two rabbits from a fire between the villages of Kiotari and Gennadi, on the Greek island of Rhodes. Tens of thousands of people have already fled blazes on the island of Rhodes, with many frightened tourists scrambling to get home on evacuation flights.
People pull, according to the locals, the capsized boat ashore at the beach where several people were found dead in Dakar, Senegal.
Police detain climate activist Greta Thunberg during a demonstration for blocking the entrance to an oil facility in Malmo, Swede.
Fruit vendors wait for customers on a flooded street in Karachi, Pakistan.
