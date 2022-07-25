Accessibility links
July 25, 2022
July 25, 2022 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service members inspect an unexploded shell from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system inside a residential apartment in Kramatorsk as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, July 24, 2022.
Activists protest in the Indiana Statehouse during a special session debating on banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana.
An aerial view shows volunteers, Gilbert Bassene, 37, a primary school teacher, and Patrick Chevalier, 69, a retired economist, working on the wooden Gryones using the Maltais-Savard Ears System to hold back sediments and counter the erosion of the shoreline during low tide in Diogue island, Senegal.
