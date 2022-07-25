Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 25, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Ukraine's State Emergency Service members inspect an unexploded shell from a Smerch multiple launch rocket system inside a residential apartment in Kramatorsk as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.
2 An air tanker flies past flames while battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, California, July 24, 2022.
3 Activists protest in the Indiana Statehouse during a special session debating on banning abortion in Indianapolis, Indiana.
4 An aerial view shows volunteers, Gilbert Bassene, 37, a primary school teacher, and Patrick Chevalier, 69, a retired economist, working on the wooden Gryones using the Maltais-Savard Ears System to hold back sediments and counter the erosion of the shoreline during low tide in Diogue island, Senegal.

