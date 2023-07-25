Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 25, 2023
July 25, 2023 1:59 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pilot whales are seen before stranded at Cheynes Beach near Albany in Western Australia. (Photo released by Western Australia Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions)
2
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with a traditional dancer during a customary ceremony in his honour in Touho, north of New Caledonia.
3
Flames burn a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece. A third successive heat wave in Greece pushed temperatures back above 40° C (104° F) across parts of the country following more nighttime evacuations from fires that have raged out of control for days.
4
Asylum-seeking migrants walk in the Rio Grande river as they look for an opening in a concertina wire fence to land on U.S. soil in Eagle Pass, Texas, July 24, 2023.
July 25, 2023
