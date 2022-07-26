Accessibility links
July 26, 2022
July 26, 2022 1:39 PM
Girls use a temporary raft across a flooded street in a residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan.
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand stage a rally outside Myanmar's embassy in Bangkok, Thailand. International outrage over Myanmar's execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments.
Pope Francis puts on an indigenous headdress during a meeting with indigenous communities, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit, at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church in Maskwacis, near Edmonton, Canada, July 25, 2022
A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti-air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan's annual Han Kuang exercises off the island's eastern coast near the city of Yilan.
