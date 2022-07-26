Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 26, 2022

Girls use a temporary raft across a flooded street in a residential area after heavy monsoon rains in Karachi, Pakistan.
Myanmar nationals living in Thailand stage a rally outside Myanmar&#39;s embassy in Bangkok, Thailand.&nbsp;International outrage over Myanmar&rsquo;s execution of four political prisoners is intensifying with grassroots protests and strong condemnation from world governments.
Pope Francis puts on an indigenous headdress during a meeting with indigenous communities, including First Nations, Metis and Inuit, at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Catholic Church in Maskwacis, near Edmonton, Canada, July 25, 2022
A Cheng Kung class frigate fires an anti-air missile as part of a navy demonstration in Taiwan&#39;s annual Han Kuang exercises off the island&#39;s eastern coast near the city of Yilan.
