Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 26, 2023
July 26, 2023 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sudanese, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan's Darfur region, wait to be registered by UNHCR upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad.
2
Fishing boats are moored at a port in the Gaoqi locality of Xiamen city at Fujian province in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Doksuri, China.
3
A Shiite Muslim touches the forehead of a child with the point of his knife during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad, India.
4
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest wildfire in Beykoz, outskirts Istanbul, Turkey.
July 26, 2023
