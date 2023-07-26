Accessibility links

July 26, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Sudanese, who fled the conflict in Murnei in Sudan&#39;s Darfur region, wait to be registered by UNHCR upon crossing the border between Sudan and Chad in Adre, Chad.
Fishing boats are moored at a port in the Gaoqi locality of Xiamen city at Fujian province in preparation for the approaching Typhoon Doksuri, China.
A Shiite Muslim touches the forehead of a child with the point of his knife during a Muharram procession in Ahmedabad, India.
A firefighter works to extinguish a forest wildfire in Beykoz, outskirts Istanbul, Turkey.
