Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 27, 2022
July 27, 2022 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Boulders fall during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines. Scientists say the 7-magnitude quake was centered around Abra province in a mountainous area, killing at least four people and injuring dozens.
2
A Ukrainien man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
Pedestrians look at a forest fire near Gignac, southern France, July 26, 2022, as the country endures a dry summer with wildfires destroying numerous forests across France.
4
A child uses a wrench as he scavenges for scrap metal in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 26, 2022.
Load more
July 27, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 26, 2022
Day in Photos
July 25, 2022
Day in Photos
July 24, 2022
Day in Photos
July 22, 2022
Day in Photos
July 21, 2022
Day in Photos
July 20, 2022
Day in Photos
July 19, 2022
Day in Photos
July 18, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG