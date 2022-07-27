Accessibility links

July 27, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Boulders fall during an earthquake in Bauko, Mountain Province, Philippines. Scientists say the 7-magnitude quake was centered around Abra province in a mountainous area, killing at least four people and injuring dozens.
2 A Ukrainien man drives past a burning house hit by a shell in the outskirts of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3 Pedestrians look at a forest fire near Gignac, southern France, July 26, 2022, as the country endures a dry summer with wildfires destroying numerous forests across France.
4 A child uses a wrench as he scavenges for scrap metal in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 26, 2022.

