July 27, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A man holds a copy of Quran as Israeli police blockade the entrance to Al-Aqsa compound following a visit to the site by Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in Jerusalem's Old City.
2 Supporters of the coup set fire to ruling party HQ while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger.
3 Iranian Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar in Tehran.
4 An aerial view of railway tracks in a burned area as a wildfire burns near the city of Volos, in central Greece.

