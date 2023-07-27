Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 27, 2023
July 27, 2023 1:43 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A man holds a copy of Quran as Israeli police blockade the entrance to Al-Aqsa compound following a visit to the site by Israel's hard-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, in Jerusalem's Old City.
Supporters of the coup set fire to ruling party HQ while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger.
Iranian Shi'ite Muslim women take part in a mourning ritual ahead of Ashura, the holiest day on the Shi'ite Muslim calendar in Tehran.
An aerial view of railway tracks in a burned area as a wildfire burns near the city of Volos, in central Greece.
