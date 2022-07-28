Accessibility links
July 28, 2022
July 28, 2022 2:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A view of a damaged church in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tayum, Abra province, Philippines.
Military vehicles are pictured during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in the eastern countryside of the town of Darbasiyah near the border with Turkey in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province.
Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul.
French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline over the harbor of Bonifacio, in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.
