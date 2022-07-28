Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 28, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A view of a damaged church in the aftermath of an earthquake in Tayum, Abra province, Philippines.
2 Military vehicles are pictured during a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in the eastern countryside of the town of Darbasiyah near the border with Turkey in Syria's northeastern Hasakah province.
3 Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul.
4 French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walks on a slackline over the harbor of Bonifacio, in the French Mediterranean island of Corsica.

