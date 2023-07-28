Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 28, 2023
July 28, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Turkish soldiers of the Gendarmerie General Command use pepper spray against demonstrators during clashes in Ikizkoy, in the Milas district of the Province of Mugla. Local residents and environmental activists engaged in their fifth day of demonstrating against the deforestation project of the century-old pine forest, intended to expand a lignite field in the forests of Akbelen in Ikizkoy.
2
A man leaves a petrol station after checking the tire pressure on his donkey cart in Soweto, Johannesburg, South Africa.
3
China's Yao Wei celebrates at the end of the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and Haiti in Adelaide, Australia. China won 1-0 despite playing with 10 players for more than an hour after China midfielder Zhang Rui received a red card. This victory marks the second time in Women's World Cup history that a team has won with 10 players on the field, with the previous occurrence taking place in 2011.
4
A woman walks past a television screen showing a news broadcast with an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attending a military parade held in Pyongyang to mark the 70th anniversary of the Korean War armistice, at a railway station in Seoul. Kim Jong Un oversaw a North Korean military parade featuring new drones and Pyongyang's nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles.
July 28, 2023
