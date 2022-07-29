Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 29, 2022
July 29, 2022 2:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Smoke rises from Beirut's grain silos that were severely damaged in 2020 by an enormous explosion. The fire at the silos, at risk of collapse due to severe damage, ignited at the start of the month because of fermentation of remaining grain stocks, paired with rising temperatures.
2
India's Manika Batra competes during the women's team table tennis competition Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.
3
Drivers push auto rickshaws in a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid Sri Lanka's economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
4
A participant wearing his cosplay featuring an animated character gets his government contact tracing QR code in the "LeaveHomeSafe" COVID-19 mobile app scanned at Ani-Com and Games exhibition in Hong Kong.
