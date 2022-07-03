Accessibility links

July 3, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

People throw colored powder during the Holi Festival of Colors in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
A young supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dressed like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with his mother during a public meeting addressed by Modiin Hyderabad.
Muslim worshipers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia&#39;s holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2022.
The pack of riders cycles past fields during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg in Denmark.
