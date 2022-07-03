Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Login / Register
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 3, 2022
July 03, 2022 1:34 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
People throw colored powder during the Holi Festival of Colors in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.
2
A young supporter of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) dressed like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives with his mother during a public meeting addressed by Modiin Hyderabad.
3
Muslim worshipers gather before the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 2, 2022.
4
The pack of riders cycles past fields during the 3rd stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 182 km between Vejle and Sonderborg in Denmark.
Load more
July 3, 2022
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 1, 2022
Day in Photos
June 30, 2022
Day in Photos
June 29, 2022
Day in Photos
June 28, 2022
Day in Photos
June 27, 2022
Day in Photos
June 26, 2022
Day in Photos
June 24, 2022
Day in Photos
June 23, 2022
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG