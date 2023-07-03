Accessibility links

July 3, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A firefighter works outside of a building where an explosion and a fire broke out in Shimbashi area of Tokyo, Japan.&nbsp;Four people were injured and&nbsp;officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
Fishermen inspect thousands of dead fish floating by the bank of the Amshan river in Iraq&#39;s southeastern Maysan governorate.
Palestinians run during clashes with Israeli forces amid an Israeli military operation in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Ukrainian soldiers pet a kitten in a shelter under the Russian shelling on the frontline in the Zaporizhzhia region, July 2, 2023.
