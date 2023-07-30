Accessibility links

July 30, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 A migrant of African origin collapses due to exhaustion and dehydration upon his arrival in an uninhabited area near al-Assah on the Libya-Tunisia border.
2 A damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) is seen following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia.
3 Palestinian residents flee their home after clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
4 Devotees pierced their cheeks with a metal rod  take part in a religious procession to celebrate Aadi festival in Chennai, India.

