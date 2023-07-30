Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 30, 2023
July 30, 2023 1:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A migrant of African origin collapses due to exhaustion and dehydration upon his arrival in an uninhabited area near al-Assah on the Libya-Tunisia border.
2
A damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) is seen following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia.
3
Palestinian residents flee their home after clashes that erupted between members of the Palestinian Fateh group and Islamist militants in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ein el-Hilweh near the southern port city of Sidon, Lebanon.
4
Devotees pierced their cheeks with a metal rod take part in a religious procession to celebrate Aadi festival in Chennai, India.
July 30, 2023
