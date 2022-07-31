Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 31, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

An AFP journalist runs as smoke rises behind after a bombardment in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine.
1 An AFP journalist runs as smoke rises behind after a bombardment in Bakhmut, Eastern Ukraine.
The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia.
2 The Russian corvette Aleksin fires missiles during a parade marking Navy Day in Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad region, Russia.
A boatman walks on a floating dock made of plastic cubes along the flooded banks of River Ganges after a rise in the water level due to heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 30, 2022.
3 A boatman walks on a floating dock made of plastic cubes along the flooded banks of River Ganges after a rise in the water level due to heavy rains in Allahabad, India, July 30, 2022.
Supporters of Iraqi Shi&#39;ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption in Baghdad, July 30, 2022.
4 Supporters of Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr protest against corruption in Baghdad, July 30, 2022.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG