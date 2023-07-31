Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 31, 2023
July 31, 2023 1:37 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A devotee collects "Panchamrit," a mixture of milk, water, yoghurt, jaggery and honey, at Makhan Pashupatinath temple during the Shrawan Sombar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal.
A firefighter works at a site of an apartment building heavily damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine.
People carry the coffins of victims, who were killed in a blast, during funeral in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan.
A man walks through a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou District as continuous rainfall triggers alerts in Beijing, China.
