Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 4, 2022
July 04, 2022 1:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A farmer collects fragments of Russian rockets that he found on his field ten kilometers from the front line in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ukraine.
A police officer removes a "Letzte Generation" (Last Generation) activist that glued his hand to the road, as they block a highway for an end to fossil fuels and against oil drilling in the North Sea, in Berlin, Germany.
A man rides his bike to work on a small road as the sun rises on the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany.
An emergency vehicle blocks access to the flooded Windsor Bridge on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia.
