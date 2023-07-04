Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 4, 2023
July 04, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
People compete in the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York City.
A man holds onto a bamboo stick to prevent himself from being swept away by waves during high tide at a beach in Mumbai, India.
Palestinians carry a wounded man shot by Israeli forces shortly after he threw a bomb toward an Israeli army vehicle during a military raid in the Jenin refugee camp, a militant stronghold in the occupied West Bank.
People rally to denounce the burning of the Quran in Sweden and the Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, in Sanaa, Yemen.
