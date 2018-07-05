Accessibility links
Day in Photos
July 5, 2018
July 05, 2018 2:12 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Military personnel carries diving cables out from Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand.
A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan and a hand bearing the colors of the Chinese flag attends a protest against China's treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims during a deadly riot in July 2009 in Urumqi, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.
A woman takes photos as Mount Agung volcano sends up another plume of smoke, seen from the Kubu subdistrict in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Indonesia.
Brother of Palestinian Mahmud al-Ghrabli 16, cries during his funeral procession in Gaza City.
