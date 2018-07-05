Accessibility links

July 5, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Military personnel carries diving cables out from Tham Luang cave complex, as members of an under-16 soccer team and their coach have been found alive according to local media in the northern province of Chiang Rai, Thailand.
2 A demonstrator wearing a mask painted with the colors of the flag of East Turkestan and a hand bearing the colors of the Chinese flag attends a protest against China's treatment of ethnic Uighur Muslims during a deadly riot in July 2009 in Urumqi, in front of the Chinese consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.  
3 A woman takes photos as Mount Agung volcano sends up another plume of smoke, seen from the Kubu subdistrict in Karangasem Regency on Indonesia's resort island of Bali, Indonesia.
4 Brother of Palestinian Mahmud al-Ghrabli 16, cries during his funeral procession in Gaza City.

