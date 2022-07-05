Accessibility links

July 5, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Pigeons surround pilgrims outside the the Grand Mosque in the Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
2 A bolt strikes near Moscow State University building during a thunderstorm in Moscow, Russia.
3 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, in London, Britain.
4 A man paddles on a stand-up paddle board through a flooded street at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia.

