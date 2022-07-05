Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 5, 2022
July 05, 2022 2:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Pigeons surround pilgrims outside the the Grand Mosque in the Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca.
2
A bolt strikes near Moscow State University building during a thunderstorm in Moscow, Russia.
3
Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his quarter final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, in London, Britain.
4
A man paddles on a stand-up paddle board through a flooded street at Windsor on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia.
July 5, 2022
