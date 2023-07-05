Accessibility links

July 5, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Britain's King Charles III is presented with the Crown of Scotland during the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh.
2 Children look at a destroyed flat in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin after the Israeli army declared the end of a two-day military operation in the area.
3 People covered in red fabric, the color of San Fermin festival, protest against animal cruelty before the start of the San Fermin festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Pamplona, northern Spain.
4 A car drives past scorched trees in the East Prairie Metis Settlement, Alberta, Canada, July 4, 2023. The settlement, whose residents trace their ancestry to European and Indigenous people, lost 14 homes during the May wildfire, according to Chair Raymond Supernault.

