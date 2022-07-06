Accessibility links

July 6, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on as he joins mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern, in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa.
An anti-abortion supporter sits behind a sign that advises the Jackson Women&#39;s Health Organization clinic is still open in Jackson, Mississippi. A state law banning most abortions means the clinic will close at the end of business Wednesday and the state law will take effect Thursday.
Revelers celebrate while waiting for the launch of the Chupinazo rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
The hands of recaptured inmates are seen inside a prison vehicle in Abuja, Nigeria, after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the Kuje Medium Prison.
