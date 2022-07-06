Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 6, 2022
July 06, 2022 2:48 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looks on as he joins mourners gathered in the coastal city of East London to grieve the still-mysterious deaths of 21 teenagers in a poorly ventilated local tavern, in East London, in the Eastern Cape province, South Africa.
2
An anti-abortion supporter sits behind a sign that advises the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic is still open in Jackson, Mississippi. A state law banning most abortions means the clinic will close at the end of business Wednesday and the state law will take effect Thursday.
3
Revelers celebrate while waiting for the launch of the Chupinazo rocket, to mark the official opening of the 2022 San Fermin fiestas in Pamplona, Spain.
4
The hands of recaptured inmates are seen inside a prison vehicle in Abuja, Nigeria, after suspected Boko Haram gunmen attacked the Kuje Medium Prison.
July 6, 2022
