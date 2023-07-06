Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 6, 2023
July 06, 2023 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Advanced humanoid robot 'Sophia' is pictured at AI for Good Global Summit, in Geneva, Switzerland.
2
Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine.
3
A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th Assault Brigade Edelweiss fires a D-30 cannon towards Russian positions at the front line, near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, July 5, 2023.
4
A girl pushes a wheelbarrow loaded with canisters to fetch drinking water supplied by a private firm at Regretion area in Dasht-e-Barchi in Kabul, Afghanistan.
July 6, 2023
