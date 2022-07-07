Accessibility links

Day in Photos

July 7, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Spanish bullfighter El Juli performs during a bullfight at the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
2 Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walks back into 10 Downing Street in central London after making a statement. Johnson quit as Conservative party leader after three tumultuous years in charge.
3 A cheetah runs behind a decoy in its enclosure in the African Safari zoo in Plaisance du Touch, near Toulouse southwestern France, during training in the cheetah race to fight against the sedentary lifestyle of big cats.
4 Sixty-six-year-old Volodymyr, injured from a strike, sits on a chair in his damaged apartment, in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

