Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 7, 2023
July 07, 2023 1:50 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A Molotov cocktail explodes on an Israeli armored vehicle in clashes with Palestinians during an Israeli military raid in the old city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank.
2
South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party lawmakers and party members hold placards reading "We oppose the dumping of Fukushima contaminated water into the sea" during a rally against Japan's plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, at the National Assembly in Seoul.
3
Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer's South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017, conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy.
4
People watch water and sand being released from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir Dam in Jiyuan, in China's central Henan province.
July 7, 2023
