July 7, 2023

3 Juan Angel Napout, the former president of soccer's South American governing body, is received by relatives and friends after landing at Silvio Pettirossi Airport in Luque, Paraguay. Napout was released from a federal prison in Miami and deported to Paraguay after serving 5 1/2 years of his sentence for a Dec. 22, 2017, conviction on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of wire fraud conspiracy.