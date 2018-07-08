Accessibility links

July 8, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. Elite divers began the extremely dangerous operation to extract 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, as looming monsoon rains threatened the rescue effort.
A member of the Haitian police points his gun at people to avoid looting in shops in Delmas, a commune near Port au Prince during protests against the rising price of fuel.
An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house in a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
Horsemen ride during the 14th Tan-Tan Moussem Berber festival in the western Moroccan desert town of Tan-Tan, Morocco.
