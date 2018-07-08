Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
15:05 - 15:30
LIVE
US Politics Update: Filling a Supreme Court Vacancy
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
LIVE
VOA Africa
Upcoming
15:30 - 16:00
VOA Learning English
16:00 - 17:00
Music Time in Africa
17:00 - 17:05
VOA Newscasts
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
06:05 - 06:30
Soul Lounge
06:30 - 07:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
17:00 - 17:04
VOA Newscasts
18:00 - 18:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
US Politics Update: Filling a Supreme Court Vacancy
VOA Africa
Day in Photos
July 8, 2018
July 08, 2018 1:51 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
1
An ambulance leaves the Tham Luang cave area after divers evacuated some of the 12 boys and their coach trapped at the cave in Khun Nam Nang Non Forest Park in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province. Elite divers began the extremely dangerous operation to extract 12 boys and their football coach who have been trapped in a flooded cave complex in northern Thailand for more than two weeks, as looming monsoon rains threatened the rescue effort.
2
A member of the Haitian police points his gun at people to avoid looting in shops in Delmas, a commune near Port au Prince during protests against the rising price of fuel.
3
An aerial view shows local residents seen on the roof of submerged house in a flooded area as they wait for a rescue in Kurashiki, southern Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo July 7, 2018.
4
Horsemen ride during the 14th Tan-Tan Moussem Berber festival in the western Moroccan desert town of Tan-Tan, Morocco.
Load more
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
July 8, 2018
Day in Photos
July 6, 2018
Day in Photos
July 5, 2018
Day in Photos
July 4, 2018
July 3, 2018
Day in Photos
July 2, 2018
Day in Photos
July 1, 2018
Day in Photos
June 29, 2018
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments