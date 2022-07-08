Accessibility links

Login / Register
Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

July 8, 2022

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech.
1 Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech.
Muslim pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
2 Muslim pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
Sheep stand in a herd at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan.
3 Sheep stand in a herd at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Moscow city deputy Alexei Gorinov, accused of spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, stands with a poster reading ""Do you still need this war?" inside a glass cell during the vedict hearing in his trial at a c
4 Moscow city deputy Alexei Gorinov, accused of spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, stands with a poster reading ""Do you still need this war?" inside a glass cell during the vedict hearing in his trial at a c

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG