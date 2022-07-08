Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
July 8, 2022
July 08, 2022 3:21 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Tetsuya Yamagami, bottom, is detained near the site of gunshots in Nara Prefecture, western Japan. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot during a campaign speech.
2
Muslim pilgrims gather on the plain of Arafat during the annual haj pilgrimage, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
3
Sheep stand in a herd at a livestock market ahead of Eid al-Adha in Kabul, Afghanistan.
4
Moscow city deputy Alexei Gorinov, accused of spreading "knowingly false information" about the Russian army fighting in Ukraine, stands with a poster reading ""Do you still need this war?" inside a glass cell during the vedict hearing in his trial at a c
July 8, 2022
